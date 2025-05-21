American Relief Act secures $50M for disaster recovery grants

As part of the American Relief Act, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (OK-04) announced $50 million in disaster relief grant funding has been made available to help preserve and restore areas damaged by natural disasters. Cole said this includes Sulphur's Historic Downtown Commercial District.

By: Christian Hans

The funding, secured through Cole’s legislation, the American Relief Act, will be distributed through the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund for areas damaged by disasters in 2023 and 2024.

In a news release, Cole said this includes Sulphur’s Historic Downtown Commercial District, which was significantly impacted by an EF-3 tornado in April 2024.

Cole says eligible communities can apply for competitive grants aimed at both rebuilding efforts and capacity development. Entities can apply for two types of grants: preservation and capacity.

According to the release, preservation grants are available to governments, tribes, nonprofits, educational institutions, and other public entities. These funds may be used for rebuilding and construction on designated historic sites affected by the 2023 or 2024 disasters. Capacity grants are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofits, tribes, and state governments. These funds support planning, compliance, and design efforts to bolster long-term preservation infrastructure.

“As a lifelong Oklahoman, I know just how much devastation and destruction natural disasters, like tornadoes, can cause," Cole said. "This past Spring, multiple tornadoes devastated parts of my district, including the town of Sulphur and its Historic Downtown Commercial District. I am proud to announce that $50 million secured in my legislation is now available to apply for to help rebuild and support the local downtowns, businesses, and historic areas that have been crushed."

All applications for both types of grant funding are due by July 15, 2025.