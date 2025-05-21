Former Stillwater dental assistant to face 4 new sexual abuse trials

Court records say a former Stillwater dental assistant, Cody Stolfa, will stand trial in four additional cases involving sex crimes targeting unconscious patients.

By: Allyson Luckie

A former Stillwater dental assistant will stand trial in four more cases, according to court documents.

Investigators say Cody Stolfa assaulted unconscious patients and posted videos of the abuse on the dark web.

Charges in the new cases from these cases include oral sodomy, lewd molestation and sexual battery.

Stolfa has appeared in court for trials in several other cases earlier this year.

Stolfa's next court date has not yet been announced.