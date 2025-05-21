2 men arrested following Canadian County oilfield theft

Two men have been arrested after a trailer full of copper wiring and industrial batteries was stolen from an oilfield in Canadian County, deputies say.

By: Aniysa Mapp

Two men were arrested in Canadian County after a theft involving oilfield equipment, according to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office.

Canadian County deputies say Jason Sparkman, 47, and James Freeman, 43, stole a trailer near Northwest 150th Street and Radio Road that was filled with copper wiring and industrial batteries.

Investigators say they were able to trace the missing trailer through GPS, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle hauling it near Northwest Expressway and Mustang Road.

After pulling the vehicle over, deputies say Sparkman and Freeman were taken into custody.

“This case highlights how critical it is to protect vital infrastructure in our county,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said. “Oil and gas sites are essential to our local economy and public safety. When criminals target these operations, they’re not just stealing property—they’re jeopardizing resources that support entire communities."

Sparkman and Freeman were booked into the Canadian County Detention Center on multiple complaints, including grand larceny.