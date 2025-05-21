FDA recalls cucumbers linked to Salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers.

By: Sydney Price

The FDA and CDC say cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales have been linked to 26 reported cases of salmonella across 15 states.

At least nine people have been hospitalized, and though there have been no reports in Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas do have some cases.

Tainted cucumbers from the same grower were also linked to hundreds of illnesses in 2024.

Restaurants and stores that sold the affected produce are being urged to notify their customers. Customers should either return the product to the store for a refund or immediately throw the product away.