Businesses selling beer in the OKC metro are getting crafty to stay afloat

Some Oklahoma City metro businesses must get creative as they struggle to make ends meet, one business owner told News 9 on Tuesday.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Some Oklahoma City metro businesses must get creative as they struggle to make ends meet, one business owner told News 9 on Tuesday.

Small businesses battle rising costs of inflation, staffing challenges and post-pandemic patterns, said the owner of the Pump Bar.

In 2022, Elk Valley Brewing Co. poured its last glass.

"I would say that we have absolutely been rocked by the post-COVID effect. A lot of decreased traffic in downtown altogether," said President of New Story Brewing James Schellhorn. " Every small business I think, goes through a period of time of recovery. Some did not make it. There's also been rising costs of inflation."

However, Elk Valley’s founder found a way to keep its legacy alive.

"We weren't able to continue Elk Valley as an operating tap room in Oklahoma City, but what we were able to do is pull our resources together. We actually took over the majority of the equipment and incorporated that into our new facility here in Tulsa," shared Schellhorn.

In the new co-op space, New Story Brewing said it is able to sell the Elk Valley brand.

Similarly, the Pump Bar in Oklahoma City said it has found a way to stay open after struggling to pay the bills.

“We just didn't have enough sustained business. We are obviously mostly a patio bar and viewed that way. So, the winter is always hard for us,” said owner Hailey McDermid.

It announced an outpouring of support after making a determined social media post.

'We literally would not be surviving if that hadn't been for the outpouring of support from our community,” McDermid explained.

The Pump Bar said it also found partners to expand on its business model, particularly in the food realm, which means customers can get ready for some changes to the menu.

In 2023, Oklahoma breweries brought in roughly $600 million. Last year, there were nearly 80 craft breweries in Oklahoma, which produced 75,000 barrels of beer.

The Brewers Association said U.S. beer sales have continued to fall since 2023.