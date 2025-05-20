NFL approves player participation in 2028 Olympic Flag Football

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 3:43 pm
NFL players will be allowed to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles following a league vote approving their participation.
NFL clubs voted Tuesday during the Spring League Meeting in Eagan, Minnesota, to allow NFL players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles (LA28).
The approved resolution authorizes collaboration between the NFL, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and Olympic authorities to establish rules for NFL player involvement in the Olympic debut of flag football.
“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics... We are thrilled that they will now have that chance,”
— NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
Olympic flag football rosters will be determined by each country's National Olympic Committee, based on recommendations from their respective National Federations. NFL players will be eligible to try out or qualify for their national teams ahead of the competition.
“This vote promises to add another dimension to a game-changing Olympic debut for flag football,”
— IFAF President Pierre Trochet
The IFAF, the global governing body for the sport, has 75 member federations and will play a key role in organizing the Olympic tournament alongside the NFL and Olympic partners.
“Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics...”
— Lloyd Howell, Jr., NFLPA Executive Director
The NFLPA emphasized the importance of ensuring player health, safety, and job protections in the lead-up to Olympic participation.
Flag football continues to expand rapidly, with more than 20 million participants worldwide. The most recent IFAF Flag Football World Championships saw a record 31 nations compete, reflecting the sport's increasing global reach.
“The 2028 Flag Football tournament will be one of the most exciting competitions in Olympic history,”
— Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President
The inclusion of NFL athletes is expected to elevate flag football’s Olympic debut, making it a marquee event at the LA28 Games.
