NFL approves player participation in 2028 Olympic Flag Football

NFL players will be allowed to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles following a league vote approving their participation.

By: News On 6

Historic Vote at Spring League Meeting

NFL clubs voted Tuesday during the Spring League Meeting in Eagan, Minnesota, to allow NFL players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles (LA28).

Partnerships and Implementation

The approved resolution authorizes collaboration between the NFL, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and Olympic authorities to establish rules for NFL player involvement in the Olympic debut of flag football.

“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics... We are thrilled that they will now have that chance,”

— NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Roster Selection Process

Olympic flag football rosters will be determined by each country's National Olympic Committee, based on recommendations from their respective National Federations. NFL players will be eligible to try out or qualify for their national teams ahead of the competition.

IFAF Reaction

“This vote promises to add another dimension to a game-changing Olympic debut for flag football,”

— IFAF President Pierre Trochet

The IFAF, the global governing body for the sport, has 75 member federations and will play a key role in organizing the Olympic tournament alongside the NFL and Olympic partners.

Competition Format

Teams: 6 men’s teams & 6 women’s teams Roster Size: 10 players per team Game Format: 5-on-5 flag football

NFLPA Support

“Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics...”

— Lloyd Howell, Jr., NFLPA Executive Director

The NFLPA emphasized the importance of ensuring player health, safety, and job protections in the lead-up to Olympic participation.

Global Growth of Flag Football

Flag football continues to expand rapidly, with more than 20 million participants worldwide. The most recent IFAF Flag Football World Championships saw a record 31 nations compete, reflecting the sport's increasing global reach.

LA28 Excitement

“The 2028 Flag Football tournament will be one of the most exciting competitions in Olympic history,”

— Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President

The inclusion of NFL athletes is expected to elevate flag football’s Olympic debut, making it a marquee event at the LA28 Games.