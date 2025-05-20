OKC Zoo celebrates five lion cubs' first birthday

Join Oklahoma City Zoo's African lion cubs' first birthday celebration. Enrichment activities begin at 9:30 a.m.

By: Colby Thelen

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is set to celebrate the first birthday of five African lion cubs.

On Tuesday, lion siblings Hugo, Henri, Lou, Pascal, and Herman will turn one year old, and the zoo plans to celebrate with enrichment activities. Guests are encouraged to take in all the fun starting at 9:30 a.m.

“These days, the cubs will interact with anything that they can tear up or sink their teeth into, including special treats like cantaloupes and pumpkins, and lion-approved toys,” shared Tyler Boyd, OKC Zoo’s Curator of Carnivore. “However, sticks and their siblings are still the biggest hits!”

The zoo says the cubs are healthy and thriving as their manes begin to come in.

Currently, the wild population is decreasing due to habitat loss, illegal hunting, and human interaction, and the total population is less than 40,000, according to researchers.

The Oklahoma City Zoo participates in the Species Survival Plan, which provides breeding recommendations.

The five lion brothers are the second litter born to parents Dunia and Herman.