Man attacked while sleeping in SW Oklahoma City

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 6:02 am
A man is in the hospital Tuesday morning after he was attacked in his sleep in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the attack happened at around 3:00 a.m. near Southwest 55th Street and South May Avenue.
Investigators say the man was hit over the head and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time. No suspect information has been released.
