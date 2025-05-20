Man attacked while sleeping in SW Oklahoma City

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being attacked in his sleep, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: Aniysa Mapp

A man is in the hospital Tuesday morning after he was attacked in his sleep in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the attack happened at around 3:00 a.m. near Southwest 55th Street and South May Avenue.

Investigators say the man was hit over the head and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. No suspect information has been released.