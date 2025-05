Thunder takes on Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center, Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

By: Destini Pittman

The T-shirt design for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals has been revealed.

Fans attending the Thunder’s home game will receive an “Oklahoma City Loud” shirt as OKC takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game 1 is Tuesday at the Paycom Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

During the first hour doors are open, concessions are half-off.

