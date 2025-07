Brantley Gilbert Text & Win Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

BRANTLEY GILBERT TEXT & WIN TICKET GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL RULES (KWTV)

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in News 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. ("DMA") except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.News9.com/contests or click here. Employees of Griffin Media, News 9, and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest ("Contest Entities") and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household for the duration of this contest. Winners from any other contest hosted or conducted by Griffin Media or News 9, must wait 30-days from their most recent win-date before winner is eligible to win again. The 30-day ineligible period begins the day winner is contacted and notified of their winning status. Additionally, any winner of this contest will not be eligible to win a prize from any other contest hosted or conducted by News 9 for 30 days immediately following the date winner is notified of their winning status.

3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by News 9, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6. "Contest Officials" designated by the management of News 9 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9. Contest Entities reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10. HOW TO ENTER: Participants may enter by texting "TOUR" to 799640 starting July 30, 2025 through August 7, 2025. Only one entry per person, per day will be accepted. Deadline to enter is 11:59pm each day during contest period.

11. ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may enter using the Alternate Form of Entry by submitting a postcard entry via mail at “NEWS 9: 2025 DAILY TEXT & WIN GIVEAWAY,” 100 W. Main Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73102; or by sending an email to contest@News9.net. Alternate Form of Entries must include the following:

a. Participant’s Full Name;

b. Participant’s Age;

c. Participant’s Address;

d. Participant’s Daytime Phone Number;

e. Participants E-Mail Address; and

f. The Daily Keyword given for the date the entry is submitted.

If participant does not have a Daytime Phone Number of Email Address, participant should respond “NONE”. However, participant must have at least a phone number or email address so contact can be made if they are selected as a winner. If an Alternate Entry form doesn't include at least one (1) form of contact, a phone number or an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproduction will not be eligible. Deadline to enter using the Alternate Form of Entry is 9:00am on the following business day. If the Cue-to-Enter airs on a Friday, then the deadline to enter will be at 9:00am on the following Monday.

12. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News 9 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News 9;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

13. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner's notification by News 9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

14. PRIZE: Two (2) tickets to Brantley Gilbert at the Zoo Amphitheatre on August 15, 2025 @ 5:30pm. Total Prize Value: $225.00. Prize has no cash value and cannot be exchanged. Deadline to enter is at 11:59pm on August 6, 2025.

15. WINNER SELECTION: One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, at the end of the contest. Therefore, at the end of promotional period, there will be a total of one (1) prize winner selected.

16. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner provided by News 9. The signed Statement of Prizewinner must be received by News 9 within ten (10) days of the winner's notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. News 9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

17. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

18. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

19. Complete rules are available at Griffin Media, Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.News9.com.

20. Standard messaging charges apply per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. For Full Terms & Conditions, please visit (79640)” Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at http://kotvkwtvstore.hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp .

21. Full terms and conditions are also available at www.News9.com.