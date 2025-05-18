Shawnee sees golf and tennis size hail Saturday night

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano is seeing massive hail near Shawnee Saturday evening.

By: Victor Pozadas

News 9 Storm Chaser Tom Pastrano is down I-40 and Choctaw Road heading East as hail hammers down.

Pastrano said he was seeing nickel and dime size hail, but golf and tennis size hail was reported in his route earlier in the day.

A tornado threat will continue through Saturday evening and will extend into the Oklahoma City metro.

Severe threats are also active for Sunday and Monday.

