Suspect in custody after standoff in Northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a standoff took place near 3600 NW 15th street in Oklahoma City.

By: Victor Pozadas

UPDATE: This began when a family member called 911 over a domestic dispute. Police were told the suspect was armed, but did not find one on his person when taken into custody.

Authorities were on the phone with the suspect throughout the standoff, the man eventually surrendered with his hands up and was detained without resistance.

Residents of the apartment complex were allowed to go back into their homes once the situation concluded.

Previous story:

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a possible standoff is taking place near 3600 NW 15th Street in Oklahoma City. That's near NW 15th and St. Clair Avenue, just west of I-44.

A fight happened in an apartment building according to officials. The police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside.

Authorities said the suspect may be armed, and are urging people to avoid the area until the situation subsides.