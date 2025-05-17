Severe storms headed for Oklahoma City form in Western Oklahoma, WATCH Val & Amy's footage

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 6:16 pm
News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor captured the beginning of severe storms set to bring severe threats to metro Oklahoma City Saturday evening. Those storms are expected to hit central Oklahoma around 10 p.m.
The footage was captured west of Clinton, Oklahoma just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Val Castor told News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne the air is very unstable in western Oklahoma where these severe storms are forming.
May 17th, 2025
