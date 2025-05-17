Severe storms headed for Oklahoma City form in Western Oklahoma, WATCH Val & Amy's footage

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor captured the beginning of severe storms set to bring severe threats to metro Oklahoma City Saturday evening around 10 p.m.

By: Carrie Winchel

The footage was captured west of Clinton, Oklahoma just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Val Castor told News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne the air is very unstable in western Oklahoma where these severe storms are forming.

