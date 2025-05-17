Boom Town Creamery launches ice cream flavor inspired by Oklahoma City Thunder

Popular local ice cream spot Boom Town Creamery launched a new ice cream flavor Friday inspired by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

By: Amanda Siew

Boom Town Creamery has created a new ice cream flavor for fans to root for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs.

Playoff Dream is a swirl of blue vanilla ice cream and orange sorbet (gluten-free).

Boom Town Creamery is also offering "Playoff Perks" to customers who come in on game days. So far, they have given fans who come in Thunder gear $2 off orders and a "Buy One, Get One" offer for scoops. The store says these perks will get better with more playoff rounds.

Boom Town Creamery has four locations in the OKC metro: