Oklahomans swap cars for bikes and share the benefits

By: Stephanie Maniche

Many people across the country ditched their cars on Friday and hopped on bikes to celebrate National Bike Day.

In Oklahoma City, cyclists did the same, only they celebrated Bike to Work Day. They met in Bicentennial Park, where over 100 cyclists came together, sharing the one thing they all have in common: the love of cycling. Where they differ is why they love it.

“It was a fitness thing for me. Part of my transition with fitness, I actually have lost about 360 pounds, and this was one of the elements that helped me get there,” said Elbert Myles, who was out Friday riding bikes with the Major Taylor Cycling Club.

These cyclists took over downtown streets.

One biker said he likes riding his bike about three to four times a week, clocking about 75 miles a week.

“Our city has developed some really great, nice, safe trails throughout the area so it's been very beneficial to be able just to leave your home and just hop out on a bike and just do some short errands,” said Zenephon Warrior who was also out on Friday as part of the Major Taylor Cycling Club.

Utilizing the different biking trails is something City of Oklahoma City Senior Planner Max Harris said he is glad to see.

Harris said the city has built street-bike infrastructure, making it safer for cyclists.

He added that these trails are also a good way to connect people and neighborhoods.

“We have almost 100 miles of trails now, so people are familiar with, you know, our lakes, Lake Hefner and the river trails and things like that,” said Harris.

He encourages the use of the trails for recreational riding and also as a way of transportation.

Harris said there are benefits to riding the bikes like the positive effects it has on traffic, air pollution, and on public health.

Harris added that the city also has a Vision Zero Plan. Its goal is to reduce and eventually eliminate traffic and fatal collisions by making the streets safe for everyone on the roads.