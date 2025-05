Oklahoma City Police issue a warning about guns being stolen from cars in OKC and the steps to take to prevent theft.

By: Brandon Coons

The Oklahoma City Police Department is issuing a warning about guns being stolen from cars in the city.

The Department says 146 guns have been taken from cars so far this year in OKC.

Police say the stolen guns are often used in violent crimes.

They say there are a few steps you can take to prevent theft.