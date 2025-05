Oklahoma Highway Patrol have confirmed all Eastbound lanes are shutdown on Turner Turnpike just West of Stroud.

By: Victor Pozadas

Oklahoma Highway Patrol have confirmed all Eastbound lanes are shutdown on Turner Turnpike just West of Stroud.

A commercial semi-truck is blocking all lanes after a crash according to authorities.

Officials say only the truck was affected, no other injuries or vehicles involved were reported.

