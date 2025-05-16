2 people taken to hospital from OKC International Airport

Emergency crews respond to reports of injuries at OKC International Airport. Two people have been taken to the hospital.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

Oklahoma City Fire officials said two people were injured at a construction site at OKC Will Rogers International Airport Friday morning.

First responders were seen staging outside a hangar that is currently being worked on.

Airport officials on scene tell News 9 two people were transported to the hospital, although there is no word on their condition.

JE Dunn Construction, a company operating at the scene, released the following statement regarding the incident:

Early Friday morning, two employees of trade partners on a project at OKC Will Rogers International Airport were injured following an incident with a concrete pump. Emergency personnel were called, and the individuals were taken to a local hospital, where they are receiving care. The safety of our trade partners and our employees is our top priority.

We will continue to work closely with local authorities, our safety team, our trade partners, and the client to investigate this incident and ensure safety on the project.