OG&E warning customers of scam using fake phone number

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 10:36 am
Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is warning of a scam targeting customers over the phone.
The company says a fraudulent phone number comes up when searching "OG&E payments" or "how to pay my OG&E bill" online.
When calling the number, scammers tell customers they are taking payment, which is not true, according to the company.
The company says it will never call customers directly for payment or demand payment with a pre-paid debit card.
OG&E says customers should always go directly to OGE.com/PaymentOptions to pay a bill online.
May 14th, 2025
April 30th, 2025
March 21st, 2025
March 21st, 2025
May 15th, 2025
May 15th, 2025
May 15th, 2025
May 15th, 2025