OG&E warning customers of scam using fake phone number

OG&E is warning customers of a recent phone scam. Here's how you can stay protected.

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 10:36 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA -

Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is warning of a scam targeting customers over the phone.

The company says a fraudulent phone number comes up when searching "OG&E payments" or "how to pay my OG&E bill" online.

When calling the number, scammers tell customers they are taking payment, which is not true, according to the company.

The company says it will never call customers directly for payment or demand payment with a pre-paid debit card.

OG&E says customers should always go directly to OGE.com/PaymentOptions to pay a bill online.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 14th, 2025

April 30th, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025