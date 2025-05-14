OKC man accused of having obscene photos of minors to stand trial

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 6:09 am
An Oklahoma City man accused of possessing obscene pictures of a minor will stand trial, according to court records.
Investigators say they found more than 700 photos and videos of children on a phone belonging to Corey Matherne.
Court documents say Matherne waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned on June 28.
That same day, Matherne will have a hearing in a separate case for charges of lewd acts with a child.
