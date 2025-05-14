OKC man accused of having obscene photos of minors to stand trial

An OKC man who is accused of having more than 700 obscene photos and videos of children on his phone will stand trial.

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 6:09 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City man accused of possessing obscene pictures of a minor will stand trial, according to court records.

Investigators say they found more than 700 photos and videos of children on a phone belonging to Corey Matherne.

Court documents say Matherne waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned on June 28.

That same day, Matherne will have a hearing in a separate case for charges of lewd acts with a child.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 14th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025

May 15th, 2025