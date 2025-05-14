Oklahoma County Jail Trust starts hunt for new detention center CEO

Following Brandi Garner's resignation, the Oklahoma County Jail Trust hires a consulting firm to begin the search for a new CEO.

By: Allyson Luckie

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust has begun its search for a new director to lead the county detention center.

The trust approved a proposal request to hire a consulting firm to find and recruit the next jail director.

Paul Timmons stepped in as the acting jail director in February after the resignation of former jail CEO Brandi Garner.

At the time, Garner said her resignation was to prioritize her family and well-being.



