Oklahoma County Jail Trust starts hunt for new detention center CEO

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 5:37 am
The Oklahoma County Jail Trust has begun its search for a new director to lead the county detention center.
The trust approved a proposal request to hire a consulting firm to find and recruit the next jail director.
Paul Timmons stepped in as the acting jail director in February after the resignation of former jail CEO Brandi Garner.
RELATED: Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO Brandi Garner Announces Resignation
At the time, Garner said her resignation was to prioritize her family and well-being.
