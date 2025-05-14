Clear the Clutter: Oklahoma City invites residents to tidy up for free on Free Landfill Day

Unwanted items cluttering your home? Take advantage of Oklahoma City's free landfill day this Saturday, at four different locations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Remember to bring your ID and utility bill.

By: Madelyn Fisher

The City of Oklahoma City is offering residents a free landfill day this weekend.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can bring unwanted items to one of the following participating landfills.

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (NE 36th Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street) Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Ave. Oklahoma City Waste Disposal, Inc. – 7600 SW 15th St. Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Blvd. Spencer, OK (only construction and demolition materials at this landfill)

Residents must present a photo ID and an original utility bill, or they may pull up a copy of their bill using the My OKC Utilities app on their smartphone.

Each household is limited to one load only. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.

Landfills will not accept tires, toxins, electronic waste, appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants, and household hazardous waste, such as car batteries, oil, propane tanks, and pool chemicals.



