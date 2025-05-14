Clear the Clutter: Oklahoma City invites residents to tidy up for free on Free Landfill Day

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 5:14 am
The City of Oklahoma City is offering residents a free landfill day this weekend.
On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can bring unwanted items to one of the following participating landfills.
Residents must present a photo ID and an original utility bill, or they may pull up a copy of their bill using the My OKC Utilities app on their smartphone.
Each household is limited to one load only. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.
Landfills will not accept tires, toxins, electronic waste, appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants, and household hazardous waste, such as car batteries, oil, propane tanks, and pool chemicals.
