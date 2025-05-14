City of Edmond warns drivers of road closure near UCO

Edmond City officials say the intersection of North University Drive and East Ayers Street will be closed for construction work starting next week.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

The City of Edmond is warning drivers of an upcoming roadway closure near the University of Central Oklahoma.

The intersection of North University Drive and East Ayers Street will be closed beginning Monday, May 19.

The city says crews will replace concrete within the intersection and install a new traffic loop. Work is expected to take five to six weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the closure and adjust travel plans accordingly.