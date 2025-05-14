Lu Dort rises to the occasion in 4th quarter to help save Thunder

Down in the fourth quarter, Dort provides the spark for the Thunder to win Game 5 against the Nuggets.

By: Jeremie Poplin

On a night when the lights were their brightest and the stakes their highest, Lu Dort helped save the Thunder season.

Down nine in the fourth quarter, the Thunder needed a spark. That’s when Dort caught a rhythm. Three threes in quick succession, the kind of stretch that flips the mood of an entire arena. As the crowd roared, Dort walked back to the bench, head high, emotion pouring out. “It’s a lot of energy, honestly,” he said later. “Shoutout to the crowd. They got a lot out of me today.”

But the trust started before the heat check. With the game hanging in the balance, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault turned back to Lu after going with rookie Cason Wallace in crunch time the game before. Dort noticed.

“It’s just the trust,” Dort said. “Coach Mark is a big reason why I’ve had success in this league. He’s believed in me from day one.” When his number was called, Dort didn’t hesitate. He stayed ready, stayed locked in, and played his game.

The shots mattered. But so did the moments that followed. The defensive battles with Jamal Murray all night, the next-play mentality. That’s where Lu lives. “He’s a tough player. He’s gonna hit shots,” Dort said of Murray. “I just have to make everything tough.”

The crowd saw the threes. His teammates saw more.

“His confidence is unwavering,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “He started 0-for-4 and shot that fifth like it was his first. That’s who he is. And without that confidence, he wouldn’t be the player he is today. Hats off to Lu.”

That confidence? It’s forged through sweat and setbacks. Through late nights in the gym. Through years of being overlooked, doubted, and still showing up. “It’s the work,” Dort said. “I’ve been in those situations before. I’ve been through the worst. I just keep believing in myself.”

Even Coach Daigneault doesn’t hesitate. “I don’t bet against Lu,” he said. “He’s not perfect, but he always responds. He always competes. You can count on that.”

In a postseason defined by questions about whether OKC is ready, Lu Dort provided answers when the Thunder needed it most.







