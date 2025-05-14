OKC tattoo shop celebrates Thunder wins with free ink

Loud City Ink, an Oklahoma City tattoo shop, offers free Thunder-themed tattoos with each playoff series win.

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 12:00 am

By: Cameron Joiner


An Oklahoma City tattoo shop is celebrating the Thunder’s playoff run in permanent fashion with free ink for fans.

Loud City Ink, located near Northwest 4th and Classen, is offering free Thunder-themed tattoos after each playoff series win. The shop gave away 100 tattoos following the team’s first-round victory and plans to double that if the Thunder advance past the second round.

“If we go all the way, we’re gonna do 500,” said owner Taylor Freeman.

The designs include variations of the Thunder logo, a “Loud City” theme, and fan-favorite Rumble the Bison. Freeman said he was surprised by the turnout for the first event and is hopeful the team’s recent win to even the series against Denver is a sign of more to come.

Freeman said updates on the next round of giveaways will be posted on the shop’s social media if the Thunder defeat the Nuggets.
