New muscular dystrophy treatment gives family hope

Groundbreaking gene therapy offers hope for a boy with fatal muscular dystrophy, potentially slowing disease progression and allowing him a chance at a normal life.

By: Destini Pittman

Muscular dystrophy, known as DMD, is a rare and fatal genetic disease that primarily affects boys, slowly robbing them of their ability to walk, breathe and live independently. Until now, there have been no treatments targeting the root cause — but a recent breakthrough could change their lives forever.

Logan Farley enjoys fishing, but life has tested him far beyond the fishing hole. When Stephanie and Patrick Farley saw a video of a little boy in China, they adopted him despite signs of a muscular disorder — and never looked back.

"We're not going to live the rest of our life in fear of what could happen," said Stephanie.

While genetic testing could not confirm Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle biopsy at UCLA did.

"He could see that he was declining, and that it was getting worse," said Stephanie.

Pediatric neurologist Dr. Omer Abdule Hamid at Nemours Children's Hospital found a way to give Logan more time to be a kid.

"Now we have new options that actually address the underlying cause of the disease — the missing protein. We can give gene therapy, or what we call gene transfer therapy, where we actually transplant the missing gene into the body," said Hamid.

While this isn’t a cure, it may slow the damage.

"It should slow the progression and hopefully actually help these boys regenerate some muscle," said Hamid.

Last December, Logan received a one-time infusion called Elevidys, and now his family is hopeful.

"We actually have hope that, wow, maybe he will keep walking for the rest of his life. Maybe he will go to college, maybe he will get married," said Stephanie.

Gene therapy offers hope, but it comes with the need for close monitoring, especially in the first three months. Patients may require frequent lab work, hospital visits and steroid adjustments.