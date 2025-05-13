Jail officials respond to spike in inmate deaths at Oklahoma County Detention Center

Seven inmates have died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center since January, raising serious concerns about safety and oversight within the facility.

By: Deanne Stein

Interim CEO Paul Timmons, who has been on the job for about 90 days, says improving conditions and ensuring accountability are top priorities.

“I’d like to extend my condolences to those family members that have been affected by the deaths here,” Timmons said.

The latest death involved inmate Mario Mason, who had recently been sentenced to life in prison for murder. He was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead at the hospital. His death marks the seventh fatality at the jail this year.

“I can't say anything about the fatalities that have occurred here, but our investigations division does a thorough job when they investigate those fatalities,” he said.

Timmons says the jail’s internal investigations division is made up of four certified investigators.

“It’s just like having a police department within the agency,” he said. “They are young, they're go-getters, and I think within the last month they have presented around 40 cases to the district attorney's office for charges to be filed.”

Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, compounded by low pay and high turnover. Still, Timmons says leadership is committed to making improvements.

“After every critical incident, we have a roundtable discussion,” he said. “If there are areas where we need to improve, we look at that and figure out ways we can be better in what we do.”

So far this year, jail investigators have made at least four arrests in connection with three inmate deaths. The investigation into Mario Mason’s death is ongoing.

All deaths at the jail are investigated as homicides until the State Medical Examiner makes a final determination.

Details on 7 deaths at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2025

1 - On January 8, during a routine site check, an officer discovered resident Vincent Burke in need of medical attention. The officer immediately called for medical personnel. Burke was placed on a gurney, transferred to an EMSA ambulance, and taken to the hospital. Despite efforts, he did not survive. Burke was booked into jail on January 7 by the Oklahoma City Police Department. He was being held on a felony warrant for DUI Causing Great Bodily Injury.

2 - On January 18, resident Vincent Riggie died of a suspected overdose. In connection with his death, the District Attorney has filed murder charges against two current residents.

Gary Grass and Juan Enriquez are both charged with First Degree Murder. Authorities allege their involvement in supplying or contributing to Riggie’s fatal overdose. Both suspects are currently in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

3 - On March 17, Michelle Young was found unresponsive in her cell by officers during breakfast service. Video footage confirmed that a detention officer had conducted a sight check around 2:51 a.m. that morning. Upon discovering her condition, the staff administered multiple doses of Narcan and performed CPR. Young had been booked into jail on February 13, 2025, for failure to appear on a 2024 indecent exposure charge.

4 - On April 25, a detention officer conducting routine safety checks discovered signs of an altercation between two inmates housed in the same cell. Clinton Pike was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. Pike had been in custody at the Detention Center since February 21, 2025. He was recently sentenced to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. The suspected assailant is identified as Orenzo Byrd. He was booked into the facility by Oklahoma City Police on April 11, 2025, for Robbery or Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Preliminary investigation indicates that Byrd assaulted Pike, leading to his death. Investigators later arrested employee Debbie Binkley on a charge of Willful Neglect to Perform Duty. A third inmate in a nearby cell made four separate phone calls to the camera operations center, reporting the sounds of an assault. Binkley answered only two of those calls and failed to alert security or supervisors. As a result, twenty minutes passed after the final call before another officer discovered the injured inmate during a routine sight check.

5 - On April 26, 2025, during a welfare check, a detention officer discovered Rachel Nalley was unresponsive in her cell. She was pronounced deceased at 7:27 a.m. Nalley had been in custody at the Detention Center since April 21, 2025. She was arrested by the Oklahoma City Police Department for failing to appear in court on prior charges of engaging in prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.

6 - On Friday, April 18, Kasey Ball was found unresponsive in her cell during the evening head count. Detention officers immediately responded to the scene. Ball had been booked into jail on March 7, 2025. She was being held on charges of exploitation of an elderly person and violation of a protective order.

7 - On May 12, during a welfare check, detention staff discovered Mario Mason was unresponsive in his cell. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:46 p.m. Mason had been in custody at the Detention Center since May 23, 2024. He was sentenced to life in prison for First Degree Murder on April 24, 2025, and was awaiting transfer to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.