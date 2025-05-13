Oklahoma Senate advances education rule changes, rejects immigration proposal

A resolution to approve and deny select administrative rule changes from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) cleared the state Senate Tuesday, moving the proposals one step closer to implementation.

By: Haley Hetrick

Immigration Rule Rejected

Lawmakers struck down one of the most talked-about elements in the package, a rule related to immigration enforcement. That measure had drawn attention for months, but it did not gain the support needed to move forward.

Amendment Restores Donation Disclosure Rule

In a surprise move, senators approved an amendment restoring a proposed rule that would require schools to report any non-governmental donations over $17,000. The rule aims to increase transparency about large financial contributions to public schools.

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, who introduced the amendment, said the measure was about accountability and protecting public schools from potential outside influence.

“The parents need to know who they are and what is their agenda because nobody gives money away for free, usually they are pushing something,” Jett said on the Senate floor.

“This is an opportunity for us to put that accountability and transparency [in place] — to require all of our public schools [to] disclose where the money is coming from, from out of the districts and out of the country,” he added.

Jett referenced a 2023 report alleging that the Chinese Communist Party provided funding to Tulsa Public Schools as a reason for renewed scrutiny.

What’s Next

The resolution now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. If approved, the rules would go into effect for the next school year.