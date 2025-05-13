OKC Museum of Art to offer new rooftop experience

Experience Oklahoma City atop the Museum of Art—every Saturday starting June 7th, enjoy local pastries, mimosas, and views of downtown OKC with 'The Saturday Scene.

By: Colby Thelen

For some, it may be the picture-perfect way to take in the views of downtown, atop the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

Starting June 7, that view from the museum's Roof Terrace can be taken in every Saturday.

"The Saturday Scene" will be open Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for members, those who purchased a film ticket, or gallery admission.

The rooftop experience includes locally made pastries and a cash bar featuring mimosas, bellinis, champagne, and canned wine.

"The Roof Terrace has long been a beloved vantage point of Oklahoma City,” said Bryon Chambers, Head of Education. “With The Saturday Scene, we’re inviting the community to experience it in a new, vibrant way—before a film or a stroll through the galleries."

The Saturday Scene will replace the previous rooftop experience held on Thursday evenings due to summertime heat.