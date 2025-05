A cow impacts eastbound I-40 traffic Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Traffic in was impacted along Interstate 40 Tuesday morning after a cow got on the highway in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said a cow entered the eastbound lanes of I-40 just after 5 a.m. near South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The cow was not struck by any vehicles, police say, but was later corralled by responding officers.

The owner of the animal is not yet known.