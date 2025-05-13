City of Yukon announces resignation of city manager

The City of Yukon says it has accepted the resignation of its city manager, who will resign once the city finalizes its budget for the year.

By: Summer Miller

Current City manager Mike Castro will resign once the city finalizes its budget for the year, according to city officials.

Castro was appointed to the position in August 2024

Castro stepped into the role months after a forensic audit from the North American Forensic Accounting LLC (NAFA), revealed money mismanagement and allegations of misconduct under previous leadership.

“Mike stepped into this role during a time of critical transition," Yukon Mayor Brian Pillmore said. "His steady leadership and unflinching commitment to reform have made a lasting impact on our City. On behalf of the entire Council, we thank him for his service to Yukon and wish him continued success in the future."

The Yukon City Council will announce plans for the next city manager in the coming days, the city said Monday.