Norman nearing next deadline for Entertainment District project, Supreme Court appeal ongoing

The project has faced months of legal challenges. Opponents are in the final stretch of their appeals, and supporters have been put on notice by developers to move forward.

By: Matt McCabe

Norman’s City Council is approaching another deadline in the city’s quest to build the $1.2 billion dollar Rock Creek Entertainment District, which would be anchored by a new arena for OU Athletics.

Approving a phasing plan

During an April 22 meeting, the City Council was presented with a phasing plan prepared by developers. It outlined the timelines, order, and cost of the expected stages of development.

City attorney Rick Knighton told council members the phasing plan was requested by the city during its negotiations of the economic development agreement.

He explained it was prepared “to provide assurances the developer was going to do what they were going to do.”

The phasing plan was dated March 14.

However, the City Council instead voted to postpone its decision by a vote of 5 to 4.

Knighton warned of possible consequences, including a notice of default. Developers provided that notice on April 24.

The city has 30 days to “cure” the default and is expected to take up the proposal again during its May 20 meeting.

“Should action not be taken on May 20, the agreement may go into default; remedies provided for default can be dependent on what is decided in court and may include termination of the agreement, damages, and equitable relief,” Knighton said in a statement.

Court action continues to loom over the project

In September of 2024, opponents of the current entertainment district package petitioned for it to instead face a public vote. Another group filed a suit against the petition, seeking to keep the project on track.

In February, a Cleveland County judge ruled in favor of the entertainment district’s supporters, clearing the way for it to once again move forward. But the original petitioners filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on April 28.

However, by the date of the April 22 City Council meeting, Norman council members were already aware of the pending appeal. Rob Norman, attorney for the appellants, told councilmembers he believed the body should wait until the Supreme Court issued an opinion.

Councilmember Helen Grant acknowledged that despite postponing the decision on the phasing plan to May 20, the Supreme Court may still not have heard arguments or issued an opinion by the new meeting.

The appellants in the case filed a motion for the appeal to be heard by all the justices. Supporters of the district had until May 13 to respond.



