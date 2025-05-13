OKC launches mobile health program to help people during mental health crises

Oklahoma City's innovative Mobile Integrated Healthcare offers unique support, diverting 911 calls to ensure appropriate aid for those coping with mental health situations.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

Oklahoma City has a new program to help people during mental health emergencies. The city’s new Mobile Integrated Healthcare team diverts calls from 911 to help people get the services they need. The program’s leader said it reduces costs and offers safer results.

“When resources are used appropriately, people can get the best care available,” said Lori Brown-Loftis, program manager with the Mobile Integrated Healthcare at the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Using necessary emergency resources

Brown-Loftis said the right combination of emergency medical services must be used to produce the best results.

“Sometimes individuals aren’t needing to actually access a higher level of care,” Brown-Loftis said. “Sometimes individuals are just really needing to talk to somebody.”

The mobile response teams are made up of paramedics and trained mental health professionals. Units respond to those with mental health needs and people suffering from addiction.

De-escalation training to handle difficult scenarios

Brown-Loftis has served in this field for 16 years. Her experience taught her that crisis response requires expertise in de-escalation.

“Offer an alternative to law enforcement response,” Brown-Loftis said. “When I first started, police were kind of our only options. We want people to stay in the least restrictive environment. Oftentimes, that looks like ‘in their homes with their loved ones, their pets.’”

Law enforcement partnership with fire and EMS

Law enforcement is still part of the equation, but it's a team-driven approach where no one stands alone.

“The Oklahoma City Fire Department and police department work really well together,” Brown-Loftis said. “Make sure that everybody in the community is staying safe.”

Brown-Loftis said this uses critical resources responsibly.

“Really making sure that the most appropriate resources are being used in the most appropriate time,” Brown-Loftis said.

She said they focus on people who need someone to listen.

“The city is investing in the residents of Oklahoma City in making sure that they can get the help that they need,” Brown-Loftis said.

The Crisis Call Diversion team

Brown-Loftis said people in need of this assistance can call 911 and request their services. The Crisis Call Diversion team also helps separate calls that would benefit from this program.

Mobile Integrated Healthcare currently operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. The city said it plans to extend those hours in the future.