Sassy Mama: Budget-friendly fridge cleaning tips

Sassy Mama is back in the Metro Tech kitchen with simple, affordable ways to tackle one of the most overlooked areas in the home: the refrigerator.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Spring cleaning season is in full swing, and Sassy Mama is back in the Metro Tech kitchen with simple, affordable ways to tackle one of the most overlooked areas in the home: the refrigerator.

While most people use their fridge and freezer daily, Sassy Mama says they often get neglected when it comes to deep cleaning. That’s why she recommends giving them a full refresh at least twice a year, once in the spring and again before the holidays.

During her latest kitchen segment, Sassy Mama demonstrated how to clean fridge drawers using items commonly found at home. Her go-to mixture includes hot water, isopropyl alcohol for streak-free sanitizing, baking soda for deodorizing, and lemon juice to add a fresh scent and natural acidic power. Together, the ingredients form an effective cleaner that’s tough on grime but easy on the wallet.

Using a microfiber cloth and a bit of elbow grease, Sassy Mama showed how to clean every corner, especially in newer refrigerators that feature glass shelving and compartments. The mixture, she said, not only leaves surfaces spotless but helps eliminate odors and lingering bacteria.

To finish, she used a homemade glass cleaner to polish surfaces until they shine.

Sassy Mama also encouraged viewers to pass the cleaning knowledge on to the next generation, especially for those forgotten garage refrigerators. Her tip? Once your main fridge is spotless, assign the garage one to the kids with a playful “Tag, you’re it.”