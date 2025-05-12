Sassy Mama: Baking soda cleaning hacks

As temperatures rise and spring cleaning season ramps up, Sassy Mama is offering practical cleaning solutions that rely on common household items rather than costly commercial products.

By: Graham Dowers

During a recent demonstration with Sassy Mama in the Metro Tech kitchen, viewers learned how pantry staples like baking soda and warm water can effectively replace many store-bought cleaners. The focus was on affordability, safety, and ease of use, especially for families looking to freshen up their homes before summer.

One technique involved using baking soda as a natural abrasive to remove scuff marks from walls. A paste made by mixing baking soda with warm water is effective at lifting marks without damaging surfaces. Warm water, paired with the baking soda, helps reduce the effort needed to scrub, making it an ideal solution for most painted surfaces, though it is advised to test the mixture in small, hidden areas before applying it widely, especially on flat paint finishes.

Another segment showcased how baking soda could be used to clean the soles of sneakers. Rubbing the paste onto dirty soles helped remove grime and restore the original color without the need for specialized shoe cleaners, which can be expensive.

Sassy Mama emphasized that many of the best cleaning tools are already in the average kitchen, offering a reminder that effective cleaning doesn’t have to come at a high cost.