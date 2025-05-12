WEB EXTRA: OSU President says veterinary school faces existential crisis without state funding

As the legislative session nears its end, Oklahoma State University President Dr. Jim Hess is urging state lawmakers to approve $295 million in funding for a new veterinary teaching hospital.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As the legislative session nears its end, Oklahoma State University President Dr. Jim Hess is urging state lawmakers to approve $295 million in funding for a new veterinary teaching hospital, calling the issue critical to Oklahoma's food supply, public health, and agricultural economy.

In an interview with political analyst Scott Mitchell, Hess said the university's current veterinary facility, built in 1981, is severely outdated and far beyond its intended capacity.

"The current facility was designed to accommodate about 60 students," Dr. Hess said. "We have about 155 students who are being trained every day in the animal teaching hospital."

OSU is requesting $295 million to construct a new 275,000-square-foot facility equipped to train the next generation of veterinarians, especially those who are entering rural and large animal practice. The funding would cover construction, inflation protection, and modern medical equipment.

"We've reached an existential moment for the College of Veterinary Medicine," Dr. Hess said. "If we do not address this problem now, our ability to continue to produce rural practicing veterinarians for our agricultural economy is going to be greatly diminished."

Aging Workforce, Urgent Demand

According to Dr. Hess, Oklahoma's rural veterinarian workforce is aging, with 85 veterinarians ready to retire. However, many remain in the field out of loyalty to their clients.

"They would love to retire, but they are so committed to their clientele, the farmers and ranchers, food producers, that they can't walk away," Dr. Hess said.

He emphasized that Oklahoma has one of the largest beef cattle herds in the U.S., requiring veterinary oversight not only in the field but also in USDA inspection facilities to ensure food safety.

“When we sit down to eat beef or poultry or pork, we don’t often think about the veterinary practice that goes into that food production,” Hess said. “Our ability to survive in this competitive environment is absolutely pivotal based upon this new animal teaching hospital opportunity.”

Losing Ground to Neighboring States

Hess warned that Oklahoma is falling behind its regional competitors. States like Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and Colorado all have newer, more attractive veterinary facilities. That puts OSU at a disadvantage when recruiting both students and faculty.

“We’ve lost out a couple times […] where we had the opportunity to recruit a great rural practicing clinical veterinarian […] but facilities in other states were nicer,” Hess said. “Sometimes it’s not just the competition for salary. They also look around to see what kind of environment they’re going to be working in.”

Why the Full $295 Million Is Needed

The full amount, Dr. Hess said, isn’t just for a building. It’s for essential equipment, space, and training infrastructure.

“Our current CT and radiology work is actually done in a trailer,” Dr. Hess said. “This is not the optimal place for that kind of work to be done.”

The cost also factors in inflation and the space needed for large-animal training, which requires far more room than facilities for small-animal medicine. “That particular funding mechanism gets it down to a range of about $900 a square foot,” Hess said.

A Generational Investment

Dr. Hess emphasized that the facility is designed to serve the state for decades.

“I think you could absolutely count on this facility lasting at least four decades,” he said. “We won’t have to address this animal teaching hospital training facility in its core form for at least four decades.”

He added that Oklahoma families who rely on a steady food supply should see this investment as directly linked to their daily lives. “I really believe that your average Oklahoman […] would say this is a really great investment.”

Final Push to the Finish Line

With just weeks remaining in the session, Dr. Hess called on Oklahomans to contact their lawmakers and voice their support.

“This has sort of been a marathon event […] but it’s time to sprint to the finish line,” Dr. Hess said. “This may very well be our best and last opportunity to do so.”

If the funding falls through, Dr. Hess warned that the consequences could be severe. “I think that’s an appropriate word,” Dr. Hess said when asked if the outlook would be bleak. “We simply cannot continue in the environment in which we’re currently operating.”