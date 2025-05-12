Yukon's Mollie Spencer Farm gears up for spring open house

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Mollie Spencer Farm in Yukon is preparing for its open house on Saturday, and you are invited! Follow along with the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to learn more about how to sign up.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

With spring in full swing, Mollie Spencer Farm in Yukon is gearing up for a full slate of activities for visitors.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled out to Yukon Monday to learn more from Programs Manager Emma Newberry-Davis about Mollie Spencer Farm's upcoming spring open house.

Q: What do you guys do here at Mollie Spencer Farm?

A: We're an educational farm here, and we were established in 1894. Now we open up to the public during certain events in the spring and the fall so that people can come out and enjoy this beautiful slice of nature.

Q: Talk about reactions when visitors see the animals that you guys have.

A: The people love it here. If you are not aware of where the Mollie Spencer Farm is, we're right in the center of Yukon. We're right off of Garth Brooks Boulevard, Yukon Middle School is over there, and Walgreens is over there, and so when people come in, they think, "Oh my gosh, this is, this is beautiful." This is a great piece of bucolic nature right in the center. of Yukon.

Q: Can you talk about what's happening this Saturday?

A: This Saturday is our spring open house. This is one of the conclusions of our spring event calendar. We have an open house two times a year, and it's kind of like we just open the doors, throw them open for people to come out and learn more about what we do. Take a walk around the farm, enjoy the property, and learn more about the causes that we care about.

Q: What other animals does Mollie Spencer Farm have?

A: We've got horses which we foster through a program with Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue. We have goats, we have longhorns, we have chickens and people can come out and see our animals, but also see our beehives and our pollinator garden and our beautiful pond and just enjoy nature.

Q: The event coming up on Saturday is absolutely free. Why is it important to make it no cost?

A: We have as part of our mission to provide educational opportunities to the community, and so we make sure that our events are free so that everybody can come out and learn about nature, learn about animals and learn about how important it is to preserve biodiversity and preserve nature.

Q: Is this an event for people of all ages?

A: This is probably our most family-friendly event. Bring out grandma, bring out your kids, bring out your strollers. We do ask people not to bring their pets, because we have so much wildlife and farm animals here, that it's better if people don't bring their pets. Otherwise, pack a little a little snack pack, a picnic blanket, you can come and sit out here and hang out for a little while. We'll be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., like you said, it's free of charge, but we do ask that people register online so that we know how many people are coming.

Q: How many are you guys expecting?

A: So far, I think we're at about 150, but I think it could be up to 300 by Saturday. So it'll be a beautiful morning. You don't have to be here at 9 a.m., but we will close the doors at 11 a.m., so come out, spend some time, take a beautiful walk ... It's a great start to your weekend.

Visit the Mollie Spencer Farm website to learn more.