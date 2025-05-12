On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina purchased by Texas-based company

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has been purchased after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year. See the new owner of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain.

By: Christian Hans

The Tex-Mex restaurant chain On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has been purchased after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The chain, which operated dozens of locations across the U.S., including in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, closed its doors in March after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Then, the company cited difficult economic conditions, labor shortages and underperforming restaurants.

However, the restaurant chain has now been bought by one of its competitors.

Pappas Restaurants, which owns Pappasito's Cantina and Pappadeaux Seafood, was the highest bidder at auction to purchase On The Border.

Pappas primarily operates several chains in Texas, but has expanded to other states as well. However, no Pappas Restaurants locations currently operate in Oklahoma.

A court must approve the purchase of On The Border by Pappas Restaurants.