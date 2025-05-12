Person found dead near SW OKC train tracks; investigation underway

Police are investigating after a body was found Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Monday, May 12th 2025, 6:55 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An investigation is ongoing after a person was found dead Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a body was found next to train tracks just after 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South McKinley Avenue.

OCPD says the body does not appear to have been struck by a train, and they are investigating the incident.

The investigation is still in its early stages. No names have been released at this time.
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

