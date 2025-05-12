Person found dead near SW OKC train tracks; investigation underway

Monday, May 12th 2025, 6:55 am
An investigation is ongoing after a person was found dead Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a body was found next to train tracks just after 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South McKinley Avenue.
OCPD says the body does not appear to have been struck by a train, and they are investigating the incident.
The investigation is still in its early stages. No names have been released at this time.
