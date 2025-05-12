Homeowner escapes SW OKC house fire

A resident escapes their southwest Oklahoma City home on Saturday after it catches fire.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A person escapes their home after it catches fire on Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the fire happened near Southwest 19th Street and South Western Avenue.

Firefighters say the flames spread to the ceiling and forced them to cut a hole in the roof.

They were able to knock down the fire quickly.

"It's a two-story single-family home. They did have a large amount of fire in the garage. Everyone that was inside of the home and had made their way out," says Bryan Suchy from Oklahoma City Fire.

Hazmat crews also had to be called to the scene after an "unknown product" went into the stormwater drain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.