Fairview teen drowns in Canton Lake

Monday, May 12th 2025, 6:02 am
An 18-year-old from Fairview drowned on Sunday at Canton Lake.
Investigators say the drowning happened at around 5:35 p.m. Sunday at the lake's Sandy Cove Beach.
Police say Samuel Williams was swimming to retrieve a ball that was thrown into the water and called for help but never resurfaced.
Williams' body was recovered 30 minutes later by emergency personnel.
Based on a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Williams was swimming in water 10 feet deep with little to no waves.
Williams was not wearing a life jacket.
