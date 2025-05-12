Fairview teen drowns in Canton Lake

Authorities encourage water safety after an 18-year-old from Fairview drowned on Sunday.

By: Madelyn Fisher

An 18-year-old from Fairview drowned on Sunday at Canton Lake.

Investigators say the drowning happened at around 5:35 p.m. Sunday at the lake's Sandy Cove Beach.

Police say Samuel Williams was swimming to retrieve a ball that was thrown into the water and called for help but never resurfaced.

Williams' body was recovered 30 minutes later by emergency personnel.

Based on a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Williams was swimming in water 10 feet deep with little to no waves.

Williams was not wearing a life jacket.

