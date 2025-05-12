Teen Killed in Rollover Accident A Week Before High School Graduation

A family is mourning after an 18-year-old girl, Averiee Osmundson, was killed in a rollover crash this weekend. She was a senior at Davis High School and was supposed to graduate on May 16th. The teens family says they're shocked and devastated by the sudden loss.

By: Cameron Joiner

A family is mourning after an 18-year-old girl, Averiee Osmundson, was killed in a rollover crash this weekend.

She was a senior at Davis High School and was supposed to graduate on May 16th.

The teens family says they're shocked and devastated by the sudden loss.

“She just had an amazing heart,” Cassie Muth, Averiee’s aunt, said.

Averiee, known as Avery Bug to her family, had a full ride scholarship to OSU and planned to become a pediatrician.

Muth said her family's world shattered Saturday morning.

“Like it was a nightmare that I couldn't wake up from,” Muth said.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened just after 7a.m. Saturday, when Averiee lost control of her vehicle on Highway 77 north of Springer.

“She was only two miles from her house," Muth said.

According to the trooper’s report, her car flipped several times and she was ejected 78 feet because she wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

“I didn’t believe it. Couldn’t believe she was truly gone,” Muth said. “Honestly, I’m still in disbelief that she's been taken from us at such a young age with so much potential and a lot still ahead of her.”

Muth says Averiee was caring, loving, and devoted to family.

“She could always just put a smile on everybody's face. She was very adventurous, very outgoing,” Muth said.

She said her sisters family is even more devastated by the loss.

“She can't see her anymore. She can't kiss her she can't hug her. And it's just hard because all you want to do is take that pain away,” Muth said.

But above all, Muth wants her niece's memory to live on and to remind others to cherish each moment.

“Don't take life for granted. You know, make sure you hug your loved ones before they walk out the door and they leave you because you never know if they're coming back home," Muth said.

Funeral arrangements for Averiee have yet to be finalized.