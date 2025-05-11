Oklahoma lawmakers face mental health budget challenges and legislative deadline

As the Oklahoma legislative session enters its final weeks, lawmakers are grappling with budget uncertainty, mental health funding issues, and a flurry of bills moving through the Capitol.

By: Graham Dowers

Mental Health Department Under Scrutiny

Appearing on Your Vote Counts this weekend, Senator Avery Frix and Representative Suzanne Schreiber (D-Tulsa) discussed the ongoing investigation into the Department of Mental Health, where financial irregularities have raised concerns about payroll and contracted services.

“We need these numbers so we can figure out what we need to do to make sure people are whole,” said Schreiber, emphasizing the impact on vulnerable individuals who rely on mental health services.

Frix echoed the need for accountability and transparency. “What I'm looking for in those investigations [is] was there criminal activity? Was there fraud? And if there was, we need to go after that immediately,” Frix said.

As budget negotiations continue, lawmakers say talks have been productive but complex. A potential special session was mentioned, though not confirmed, due to federal uncertainties and unresolved funding questions.

Classroom Cell Phone Ban Signed Into Law

In lighter legislative news, both lawmakers celebrated the recent signing of a new law banning student cell phone use in classrooms — a measure aimed at improving focus and education outcomes.

“This was widely supported by both sides of the aisle,” Schreiber said. She added that the law still allows for local control by districts.

Frix praised Senator Ally Seifried for leading the bill and said it would support teachers in keeping students focused.

New Legislation Moves Forward

Senator Frix highlighted several bills now on the governor’s desk, including:

A bill allowing out-of-network cash medical payments to count toward insurance deductibles A measure providing a $250 tax credit for firefighter cancer screenings

Veto Surprises and Childcare Legislation

Representative Schreiber expressed disappointment over the governor’s veto of a bill supporting mammogram access but shared optimism about a revived childcare bill gaining traction.

“There are so many unknowns this year,” Schreiber said. “We’re just trying to move through the best we can.”

Race Against the Clock

With the May 31 constitutional deadline fast approaching, lawmakers acknowledged the pressure to finalize the state’s budget and legislative priorities.

“We are going to work really hard to get it done,” said Schreiber. “If we have to come back because that are unknowns, that’s our job.”

What’s Next

The final stretch of the session will determine the fate of several high-profile bills and the state’s balanced budget. Lawmakers say continued collaboration will be critical in the coming days.