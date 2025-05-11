Thunder prepare for crucial Game 4 against Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

By: Steve McGehee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, aiming to tie the series before returning home to Paycom Center.

After watching game film Saturday, Thunder guard Alex Caruso said the team remains focused and is not frustrated by recent losses.

“It’s the playoffs. Nobody just wins 16 games and gets to hold the trophy,” Caruso said. “Even the best teams ever lost one or two along the way.”

Coach Mark Daigneault said that the team’s execution in Game 3 was inconsistent but not without effort. He said adjustments are needed, but believes the team’s decisions were generally sound. Caruso also said the loss in Game 1 was more difficult than the recent defeat.

