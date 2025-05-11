Operation Predator in Lawton targets sex offenders, felony suspects

A large-scale law enforcement operation in Lawton has led to multiple arrests and ongoing investigations, according to police.

By: News 9

Dubbed Operation Predator, the multi-agency effort focused on ensuring compliance among registered sex offenders and tracking down individuals with violent felony warrants. The Lawton Police Department said the operation involved collaboration with the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.

As a result of the operation, officials served more than 15 warrants and checked on over 100 registered sex offenders. Eight individuals were arrested, and 14 additional cases are now under active investigation.

Authorities said the operation also targeted 30 criminal suspects with outstanding felony warrants.