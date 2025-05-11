Overnight crash in northwest OKC sends two to the hospital

Overnight crash in Northwest OKC ends with two taken to the hospital.

Sunday, May 11th 2025, 3:20 am

By: Allyson Luckie


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Northwest OKC.

Oklahoma City Police responded around 2:30 A.M. to the scene near Northwest 23rd and MacArthur.

Officials say a pickup and a car were driving northbound on MacArthur when the car hit the curb, crashed into the pickup, and rolled on its side.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital, their condition has not yet been released.
