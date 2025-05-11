LATEST: Gov. Stitt signs 15 bills into law and vetoes 7

Gov. Stitt moves on to sign 15 bills into law and veto 7. See what made the cut.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

With the May 8 Deadline Day, members of the State House and Senate scrambled to get final approvals for hundreds of bills and find a way to get them to the Governor's desk to be signed into law.

Gov. Stitt detailed the bills that he signed and rejected in a detailed announcement Saturday afternoon.

Here's the detailed list of bills:

SIGNED

SB 553: Schools; directing revocation of certification and dismissal for failure to report suspected child abuse or neglect. Effective date. Emergency.

SB 630: Crimes and punishments; expanding scope of certain offense related to rape. Effective date.

SB 681: Ad valorem tax; requiring notice of valuation increase to include information on limitation of fair cash value. Effective date.

SB 806: Nutrition services; creating the Food is Medicine Act; creating certain incentive for Medicaid contracted entities; providing for certain expansion of nutrition services. Effective date. Emergency.

SB 1073: Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission; requiring lottery system for certain wildlife. Effective date.

HB 1126: Public health and safety; misbranding of food; falsely advertised; Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry to investigate; penalties; effective date.

HB 1205: Revenue and taxation; repeal; small wind turbine tax credit; effective date.

HB 1217: Obscene material; making certain acts unlawful; codification; emergency.

HB 1393: Special education; individual education program; parental consent; effective date; emergency.

HB 1458: Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System; death benefits; beneficiaries; transfer; disclaimer; time period; liability; effective date.

HB 1693: Criminal procedure; clarifying evidentiary hearing requirements; effective date.

HB 1940: Charter schools; sponsorship; adding county to certain sponsor; effective date; emergency.

HB 2037: Energy conservation; repealers; effective date.

HB 2081: Child abduction prevention; Uniform Child Abduction Prevention Act; terms; order or petition; warrant; jurisdiction; requirements; factors; risk; evidence; conditions; custody or visitation; remedies; hearing; search; service; law enforcement; costs and fees; duration; federal acts; codification; effective date.

HB 2364: Corrections; requiring inmates be assisted in receiving certain driver license before release; effective date.

VETOED

SB 424: Community health workers; creating the Oklahoma Community Health Worker Act; providing for voluntary certification. Effective date. Veto Message

SB 837: License plates; modifying certain special license plate. Effective date. Veto Message

SB 870: Oklahoma Children's Code; creating the Accountability, Transparency, and Protection for Exploited Youth Act. Effective date. Veto Message

SB 1014: Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974; requiring local bid preference for certain public construction contracts. Effective date. Veto Message

SB 1050: Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act; decreasing allowable time to file certain claim. Effective date. Veto Message

SB 1089: Determination of competency; modifying procedures for proceedings for restoration of competency; requiring certain reporting. Effective date. Veto Message

HB 1751: Motor vehicles; Service Oklahoma; various changes; licenses; identification cards; effective date; emergency. Veto Message

