Groundbreaking held for $42 million Family Justice Center

By: Graham Dowers

City leaders officially broke ground Friday on a new Family Justice Center that will expand vital support services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and trauma in Oklahoma City.

The $42 million facility, funded through MAPS 4, will be operated by Palomar and built just across the street from its current location. The new center will include expanded services for therapy, trauma recovery, and medical care.

Officials say there is a significant need for these services.

“Oklahoma ranks number two in the nation for women killed in homicides. One in two women and two in five men in Oklahoma will experience domestic or sexual abuse," Kim Garrett-Funk, Palomar’s Chief Engineering Officer, said.

Palomar leaders say the upgraded facility will allow them to serve more clients in a safer, more comprehensive environment. The project is a key component of the city’s MAPS 4 initiative, which allocates funding for quality-of-life improvements across Oklahoma City.

The new Family Justice Center is expected to be completed and open by 2027.

