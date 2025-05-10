Teen found guilty in 2023 Oklahoma State Fair shooting

A jury has found 19-year-old Canaan Jenkins guilty of assault in connection with a shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Saturday, May 10th 2025, 9:02 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A jury has found 19-year-old Canaan Jenkins guilty of assault in connection with a shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair in September 2023. Jenkins was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

According to Oklahoma City police, Jenkins admitted to shooting the victim during a fight but claimed it was in self-defense. The jury rejected that defense and returned a guilty verdict this week.

In a separate case, Jenkins also entered a blind plea to robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced in both cases on June 30.

