Watch: JDub and Chet Holmgren after Game 3 loss to Denver

Q&A with J-Dub after a tough playoff loss: Reflecting on the need for defensive improvement and maintaining aggression in Game 4

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: The fourth quarter had almost no flow from either team. What's it like to be on the floor in a game like that?

J-Dub: You want to do media with me? [laughs] Okay, I can still answer your question. We just didn’t collectively get enough stops. They're too good of a team not to buckle down defensively against. That was a big part of our issue. They're also at home, so any run they go on feels a lot bigger.

We’ve got to go back to the drawing board, figure out how to tighten up, throw different looks, and be better when they go on those runs. We know both teams are going to have runs—it’s the playoffs. But what really hurt was being up and not being able to slam the door and create more separation. That’s part of it, though. This is where your conviction gets tested. They were just better down the stretch.

Q: In the first half, you had success attacking on the second side, and J-Dub, you had a similar impact in the second half. What worked that could carry into Game 4?

Chet: We were aggressive. But honestly, it was bigger than just us two. As a team, we trusted each other to make the right play. That allowed us to play freely and attack with confidence. We just have to do that for 48 minutes—not saying we did it tonight, but that’s the goal. Stay aggressive and trust each other.

Q: Coach said you’re learning how to respond after losses—part of the process of becoming a great team. What does the right response look like in Game 4?

J-Dub: We know it’s not easy. It’s the playoffs. We’re playing a great team, one that’s been successful for a long time. We’ve done a good job so far, but like I said, this tests your conviction.

Not everything’s sunshine and rainbows. There are going to be ups and downs. What matters is how we use these days between games. That’s what makes great teams. I mean, look at them—they lost big one night, then came back and won in OT. That’s the mindset we have to carry through the rest of the series. It’s about our attitude going into these games.

Q: Coach mentioned you only had one shot attempt in the fourth quarter and overtime. What limited your touches late in the game?

J-Dub: Nothing really. We’ve got the best closer in the NBA. He was getting to his spots and getting good looks. I could’ve forced something if I wanted, but we’ve got a lot of talented guys.

Honestly, I think I turned it over twice in that stretch. Those are missed opportunities to score or create for someone else. But I’m never going to complain about touches. I have the ball a lot. I thought we got decent shots late—we just didn’t make them. The bigger issue was our defense. We gave up some tough ones, and they capitalized.

Q: You held them to 102 points through regulation. What do you think went wrong defensively in overtime?

J-Dub: I don’t want to give a vague answer—I really need to watch the game again. There’s a lot of emotion and self-reflection after a game like that.

Broadly, it comes down to stops, getting back, and being disciplined. They hit some tough ones. Maybe we committed some unnecessary fouls or gave up offensive rebounds. But again, I’d need to review that final stretch to give a specific answer.

Q: What did you see from your perspective in that final stretch?

Chet: Same thing—I need to watch the tape. Out there, you only have one point of view. There are nine other guys moving around, and everything happens so fast. I don’t want to speculate. I’ll go back, watch it, and figure out what I can do better.